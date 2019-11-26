AUGUSTA — A Pittston man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to three counts of unlawful sexual contact and two counts of visual sexual aggression against a child, all charges allegedly involving children under the age of 12.

William T. Sevon, 46, made the pleas after an evaluation found him to be mentally competent to stand trial. Court documents indicated Sevon has intellectual disabilities.

Two of the charges resulted from his arrest in May, when he was charged with unlawful sexual contact after an 18-year-old victim came forward to allege Sevon sexually assaulted her in 2011.

The victim, according to a police affidavit, told police that when she was 10-years old, Sevon, a family friend, followed her into his bathroom while she and her father were visiting his home. He allegedly shut the door behind him and pulled his pants down and, when she tried to pull up her pants and get away from him, he grabbed hold of her waist from behind her, pulled her into him and simulated a sexual act. She yelled at him to let her go, which he did, according to the affidavit, and she ran away. She said she was not further sexually assaulted by Sevon.

Sevon, according to the affidavit, confirmed the victim’s recollection of those events, other than the location in which they took place.

He was charged, and has since been indicted on, a class B count of unlawful sexual contact and a class C charge of visual sexual aggression against a child, both felonies. The class B charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Sevon has also since been charged with two additional counts of Class B unlawful sexual contact and one count of class C visual sexual aggression against a child, charges involving two different children.

An indictment on those charges alleges Sevon, between Aug. 1, 2017 and April 1, 2019, also in Pittston, subjected two different children who were less than 12 years of age to sexual contact. He also, in a charge involving one of those two children, for the purpose of arousing or gratifying sexual desire, exposed his genitals or caused the child to expose his genitals to him.

Justice Michaela Murphy said Sevon was evaluated and found to be competent to proceed and he would be set for trial in February 2020.

Sevon’s attorney, David Geller, said he would probably hire a private investigator to work on the case and make sure Sevon’s rights are protected.

Sevon had previously posted bail of $1,000.

