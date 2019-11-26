This is it, my friends. The end of an era. Are you holding up all right? After all, you knew Luke Skywalker when he was just a toe-headed pup who barely knew his way around a light saber. Now the final chapter in his story is upon us, and we want to know what you and your “Star Wars” friends have planned in preparation for this cosmically important event. “The Rise of Skywalker” opens Dec. 20, meaning some people may have to decide: Celebrate Christmas? Or celebrate Skywalker? Send your thoughts and plans (but please, no Force chokes) to writer Mark LaFlamme at [email protected] or call 689-2876.

