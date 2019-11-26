Charges
Lewiston
- David Rivard, 32, of 106 Hampshire St., Auburn, on a charge of failure to appear in court, 10 p.m. Friday on Blake Street.
- Steven Dubois, 47, of 220 Pleasant St., on a charge of domestic assault, 1:35 a.m. Saturday at that address.
- Daniel Brown, 39, of 255 Park St., on charges of aggravated assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, 1:15 a.m. Saturday at that address.
- Georgeann Gauthier, 36, of 929 Lisbon St., on a warrant charging failure to pay a fine, 5:40 p.m. Saturday at 30 Horton St.
- Jamie Levesque, 33, of 35 Park St., Lisbon, on charges of driving while intoxicated, refusing to submit to arrest, bribery and refusing to sign a summons, 5:06 p.m. Saturday on College Street.
- Crystal Jolicouer, 32, of 21 Wheeler St., on warrants charging failure to appear in court and failure to pay a fine, 6:23 p.m. Sunday at 81 College St.
- Tyson Nichols, 24, of 154 Allen Pond Road, Greene, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court on charges of burglary and theft, Tuesday morning at Motel 6.
- Jennifer Scott, 39, of 57 Newbury St., Auburn, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 1:40 p.m. Tuesday at Lewiston District Court.
- Dwayne Brough, 49, of 711 Main St., on a charge of violating probation, 2 p.m. Tuesday at 140 Canal St.
- Roland Roy, 44, of 34 College St., on charges of driving after having been declared a habitual offender, eluding police and driving to endanger, 4 p.m. Tuesday at that address.
- Tia Lowell, 34, of 50 Goff St., Auburn, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at 85 Horton St.
Auburn
- Jessica Kuvaja, 37, of 18 Hazel St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court and failure to pay restitution, 12:15 a.m. Sunday at that address.
- Shila Rae Lefebvre, 20, of 343 Cumberland St., Portland, on a charge of failure to appear in court on a theft charge, 12:25 a.m. Sunday on Chestnut St.
- Diane Perry, 62, of 37 Bill Howe Road, Norway, on a probation hold, 4 p.m. Tuesday at Kohl’s.
Androscoggin County
- Joseph Lien, 27, of 25 Rosewood Lane, Poland, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of failure to appear in court, 8:06 p.m. Friday at that address.
- Duane Hanson, 30, of 34 Bemis St., Livermore Falls, arrested by Livermore Falls police on a warrant charging two counts of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, 8:21 p.m. Friday at that address.
- Jacey Deschaine, 36, of 6 Valley View St., Sabattus, arrested by Lisbon police on a charge of failure to appear in court, 2:43 p.m. Saturday on Lisbon Street.
- Isaac Witham, 31, of 8 Thompson St., Lewiston, arrested by Lisbon police on charges of unlawful furnishing and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and on a charge of violating conditions of release, 5:40 p.m. Saturday on Lisbon Street.
- Isaac Alward, 21, of 292 Bates St., Lewiston, arrested by Lisbon police on a warrant charging failure to pay fines, Monday night on Frost Hill Avenue.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles