CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Alison Pill, 34; Jaleel White, 43; Fisher Stevens, 56; Kathryn Bigelow, 68.

Happy Birthday: Keep an open mind, but don’t believe everything you hear. Mull over what’s going on around you this year. Refuse to be pressured into something you aren’t ready to do. Be honest with yourself as well as others, and you will avoid someone pushing you in a direction that doesn’t suit your needs. It’s time to reflect, revise and restart. Your numbers are 4, 15, 23, 27, 33, 38, 41.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Being too accommodating or sharing too much information will put you in a vulnerable position. You are best not to let anyone know how you feel or what you think until you have a bird’s-eye view of the possibilities. 5 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Lots of opportunities and good times are heading your way. An unexpected change will turn out better than anticipated. Relax and enjoy the company of someone you love. Personal improvement will lead to a positive lifestyle change. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Listen carefully. Don’t let someone confuse you with vague information that doesn’t establish any concrete facts. A meaningful partnership will require nurturing, honesty and openness if you intend to avoid confusion and uncertainty. Avoid indulgence. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): A change will be enlightening. Trying something new and meeting new people will trigger your imagination and help you process some of the situations you are currently facing. Having a clear understanding of what’s happening will encourage a positive change. 3 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Participate in activities that require you to use your physical skills. An opportunity will arise that will give you the chance to show off what you have to offer. Don’t expect everyone to be happy for you; jealousy may be a problem. 5 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Getting out with friends, traveling, communicating and learning something new are favored. A personal change you make will bring out the best in you. Concentrate on self-improvement, peace, love and happiness. Don’t let anyone stand in your way. 2 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t let the changes going on around you stop you from following the path that excites you the most. Expand your interests; surround yourself with people who motivate and encourage you. Don’t mix business with pleasure or let someone mislead you. 4 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Enjoy what you’ve worked so hard to achieve. Look for unique ways to enjoy life. Focus on a personal relationship with someone who has been there for you through all your ups and downs. Romance is favored. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take a closer look at what’s going on in your backyard. Spending too much time trying to change others when you should be looking inward and self-evaluating will set you back. Focus on love, honesty and personal happiness. 3 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): If you want something, make it a priority. Do what you need to do, and reap the rewards. It’s up to you to put your ideas to work and to finish what you start. Personal improvement will brighten your day. 3 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t listen to anyone trying to persuade you to do something questionable. Let your inner voice guide you in a direction that you’ve been longing to pursue. You make a better leader than you do a follower. 4 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Pay more attention to your business, and do your best not to get involved in other people’s concerns. Use your intelligence when it comes to money, health or legal matters. A physical change you make will result in compliments. 2 stars

Birthday Baby: You are entertaining, imaginative and responsive. You are passionate and possessive.

