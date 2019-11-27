Luncheons

FARMINGTON — A Chester Greenwood Day luncheon will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec.7, at Henderson Memorial Baptist Church on Academy Street. The menu includes fish chowder, corn chowder, French onion soup and beef vegetable soup along with homemade bread and gingerbread with whipped cream. Lunch tickets are $8 or $4 for ages five and under. Many stop by for lunch and good company after the annual downtown parade. Along with the luncheon, church members are busy baking cookies for the annual cookie walk which starts at 8 a.m., and continues to 1:30 p.m. People can buy different sized cans for $3, $6 or $9 and fill it with a variety of homemade cookies. Candy, fudge and popcorn balls will also be available to purchase. A white elephant table with all kinds of treasures will also be available in Fellowship Hall where the luncheon and cookie walk take place.

FARMINGTON — Old South First Congregational Church in Farmington will serve its monthly free community luncheon at noon on Saturday, Dec. 14. The menu for this month includes roast pork loin, rice pilaf, green beans and cake.Delivery service will be available in Farmington. Please call the church office (778-0424) during the week or the church kitchen (778-4438) on the morning of the luncheon if you would like to have your meal delivered.

Fairs

PHILLIPS — Mark your calendars for a day of shopping with local crafters and trademark products! Sponsored by the Phillips Eighth Grade Class of 2020, this Festive Craft Fair 2019 will be open at the Phillips Elementary School on Saturday, November 30, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Among the wide variety of items on sale, shoppers will find Tupperware, Las & Lad designs, canned and knitted goods, Cathy’s Craze fun fiber arts; Sandy River Catch necklaces carvings, jewelry and fly ties; Scentsy; Sportsman’s Wife signs, knitting and fly ties; Sandy River Quilters; decorative seasonal centerpieces and swags; Managabilities; Creative Collections, Stained Glass; and many more hand-made goods and crafts. Even fortune telling. The Phillips Parent/Teacher Organization (PTO) will be on hand to offer gift wrapping for your donation. Donations will benefit several upcoming projects at the Phillips Elementary School. Light concessions – coffee, tea, snacks – will also be available for purchase as you shop. Come enjoy a day of local shopping!

FARMINGTON — St. Joseph’s Altar Guild Advent Fair will be held Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Parish Hall, located on 130 Quebec Street in Farmington. The event will benefit ECU Heat, fuel assistance for those in need in Franklin County. There will be a silent auction, bake sale, wreaths and authentic Haitian crafts to benefit their sister parish, St. Laurent in Haiti.

FARMINGTON —The Annual Christmas Crafts Fair sponsored by the Franklin County Arts and Crafts Association will be held Saturday, December 7, at the University of Maine at Farmington Student Center, 111 South St.. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with free admission.

LIVERMORE FALLS – Treat Memorial Library Saturday, December 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Winter Holiday Family Craft Day. Make something (or more than one thing) to give as a gift or to decorate your house. Library is located at 56 Main Street, Livermore Falls.

Music

FARMINGTON — “Stars of Glory” Saturday, December 14 and Sunday, December 15 from 7 – 8 p.m., at New Hope Baptist Church, 268 Perham St. Christmas program in a Celtic musical style interwoven with Scriptures of the Nativity and Christmas poems. 18-voice choir, with beautifully orchestrated background music. Live instrumental selections include penny whistle, guitar, hammered dulcimer, piano and violin.

Events

FARMINGTON — The Western Order of Dedicated Storytellers (WOODS) meets on the third Wednesday of every month to swap stories, hone or learn storytelling skills or just listen. Free and open to the public. Wednesday, December 18, from 6:30 – 8 p.m. at the Farmington Community Center, located at 127 Middle St.

Stories



FARMINGTON — The Western Order of Dedicated Storytellers (WOODS) meets on the third Wednesday of every month to swap stories, hone or learn storytelling skills or just listen. Free and open to the public. Wednesday, December 18, from 6:30 – 8 p.m. at the Farmington Community Center, located at 127 Middle St.

Meetings

LIVERMORE FALLS — GFWC/Livermore Falls Women’s Club Meeting, Thursday, November 21 at 9:30 a.m. at Harris House, 45 Brookside Ave. Livermore Falls. Guest speakers will be Judy Shaw, Esq. and Janice Sabin, LSW speaking on financial and personal safety. For more information contact Ellen at [email protected]

LIVERMORE FALLS — Lost My Stitches, Knit/Crochet Group. Tuesday, December 03, 10, 17 at 5:30 p.m. at Treat Memorial Library , 56 Main St. , Livermore Falls. This Knit/Crochet group, meets Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. The group’s current project is cozy socks! There will be no meetings Dec. 24 or 31.

filed under: