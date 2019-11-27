Enjoy the holiday weekend! Thanksgiving good wishes to everyone and then on to handling all those leftovers. What is more nutritious, comforting and can serve a crowd (just add water!)? SOUP! Here is a delicious take on the traditional day after Thanksgiving meal, Gobble gobble! Bon Appetit!

Hot Turkey Soup

Ingredients

Carcass of one turkey (about 1½ pounds) without skin

8 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1 head garlic, halved crosswise

2 bay leaves

2 sprigs fresh thyme

2 cups diced skinless turkey meat (white or dark meat)

½ pound green beans, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces

2 cups frozen corn kernels

1 large sweet potato, peeled and cut into ½-inch dice

1 cup small dry pasta shape, such as ditalini

¼ cup loosely packed fresh dill sprigs, chopped

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Kosher salt

Crusty bread for serving

Prepare:

1. Put the turkey carcass, broth, garlic, bay leaves and thyme in a large Dutch oven (cut carcass in pieces if necessary so it fits) and add enough water to cover by an inch. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat; lower heat and simmer, uncovered, about 40 minutes. Strain the soup through a fine-mesh strainer into a large bowl; discard the solids. Add all but 2 cups of the broth back to the Dutch oven; reserve the remaining broth for another use (it will keep refrigerated up to 3 days or frozen up to 1 month).

2. Add the turkey meat, green beans, corn and sweet potatoes to the pot; cover and cook over medium heat for 15 minutes. Add the pasta and continue to cook, uncovered, until the pasta and potatoes are tender, 10 to 12 minutes. Stir in the dill and pepper and season to taste with salt. Serve with the bread.

