AUBURN — Saint Dominic Academy’s Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Banquet will be held on Saturday, November 30, at the academy’s Auburn campus on 121 Gracelawn Road.

A social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner catered by Dad’s Place.

The class of 2019 inductees are: Ray “Duke” Duchette ’61, Pierre Godin ’70, Jenny Morrissette Meyer ’01, Alex Parker ’11 and the 1965 boys’ hockey team which won state and New England championships.

St. Dom’s will also recognize the 2019 boys’ hockey and girls’ lacrosse teams that won state championships.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at www.stdomsmaine.org/athletics/athletic-hall-of-fame.cfm or by calling (207) 782-6911.

