AUBURN — Saint Dominic Academy’s Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Banquet will be held on Saturday, November 30, at the academy’s Auburn campus on 121 Gracelawn Road.
A social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner catered by Dad’s Place.
The class of 2019 inductees are: Ray “Duke” Duchette ’61, Pierre Godin ’70, Jenny Morrissette Meyer ’01, Alex Parker ’11 and the 1965 boys’ hockey team which won state and New England championships.
St. Dom’s will also recognize the 2019 boys’ hockey and girls’ lacrosse teams that won state championships.
Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at www.stdomsmaine.org/athletics/athletic-hall-of-fame.cfm or by calling (207) 782-6911.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Encore
The Veggies to play at Fastbreaks
-
Encore
Hairy Pie to play at Mixers
-
Encore
CLT to present ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage’
-
Community Sports
Four athletes and three teams to be honored at St. Dom’s Athletic Hall of Fame induction this Saturday
-
News
Rain develops in Maine Wednesday evening with some snow in the mountains for Thanksgiving