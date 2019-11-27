2019 Final Standings
Wil Kramlich: 87-24
Lee Horton: 86-25
Randy Whitehouse: 85-26
Nathan Fournier: 81-36
Tony Blasi: 79-32
Adam Robinson 73-38
Comments are not available on this story.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Opinion
Cal Thomas: America can take a lesson from ‘The Crown’
-
Opinion
Froma Harrop: Gratitude is the order of the day
-
Encore
Looking Back for Nov. 28
-
Uncategorized
Small Business Saturday Shopping Guide
-
Columns & Analysis
Jodi Jalbert: Thank you, and enjoy a wonderful Thanksgiving Day