FRESH AIR AND FRESH FISH—A favorite outdoor activity in western Maine is ice fishing for trout, perch, pickerel, bass, cusk and other species. Nearby ponds that offer a wide variety of fish include Songo, Round, Twitchell Pond and Lake Christopher. Tip-up traps (with flags that go up when the fish bite) and jigging (using a hand-held line) are the two basic techniques used by local fishermen. If you’re serious, an ice shack makes fishing more comfortable but, in any case, take plenty of clothing. Ice fishing requires a license, which is available online at the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife website, at http://www.state.me.us/ifw/fishing-boating/fishing/index.html. Bethel Citizen