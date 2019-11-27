When the winter weather isn’t the best for being on the slopes and trails, or if visitors to the area just want a change of pace, there’s plenty to do inside.

River Lanes, Bethel’s newest place for food and entertainment, will be a hot spot for locals and vacationers looking for some fun off the mountain this winter.

Aiming for an atmosphere suited for all ages, River Lanes offers 1o lanes of 10-pin bowling, three pool tables, arcade, darts, corn hole, private party room and full service bar and restaurant.

The menu will consist of pub style food, which will include homemade macaroni and cheese, pulled beef sandwich and a taco dip plate.

Those looking to stretch out their legs after a long day on the slopes will be in luck, too, with couch seating around a large propane fireplace.

Learn more about River Lanes at riverlanesbethel.com.

The Gem Theater at 23 Cross St., Bethel, shows new releases and offers regular evening and matinee screenings of the latest blockbusters, independent and family films.

The gem also hosts live music, art events and ski movies.

Three to four different movies are typically played each week. Beer, wine and mixed drinks are offered to complement your freshly-made pizza. The popcorn is fresh and served with real butter and an array of spice seasonings.

The Gem has upgraded three theaters with the most current digital projection systems, seating audiences of up to 190, 108 and 78. The gem is open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday and for special mid-week events. For more information go to thegemtheater.com or look for The Gem on Facebook.

The Maine Mineral & Gem Museum, located on Main Street in Bethel, features the most comprehensive collection of gems and minerals unearthed in Maine and among the world’s rarest and scientifically significant displays of space rocks, featuring the Stifler Collection of Meteorites.

MMGM houses the largest piece of the moon rock ever known to have fallen to Earth. Out of this world and earthly treasures can be purchased in the museum store, which offers hand-crafted jewelry made with locally mined gemstones and relics from space.

Western Maine, and Oxford County in particular, boasts a long history of mineral and gem discovery. Bethel is central to some of the area’s most historic mines and mining culture.

For more information, to go: mainemineralmuseum.org/

« Previous

Next »

filed under: