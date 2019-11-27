CANTON — The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office it is seeking information on a driver who struck and killed a 7-month-old puppy and fled the scene Tuesday afternoon, Chief Deputy James Urquhart said.
According to a Facebook post by Roni Vachon, the driver of a blue pickup truck struck the dog around 3:15 p.m. and did not stop. It said the collision damaged the front of the truck.
Urquhart said anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-222-0225 or the confidential tip line at 743-9554, ext. 812.
