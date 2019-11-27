LIVERMORE FALLS — A Livermore woman was listed in fair condition at a Lewiston hospital Wednesday, a day after she was run over by her pickup truck with three children inside.

Jennifer Rose, 36, had picked up her children at a babysitter’s residence at 62 Knapp St. at about 4:35 p.m. Tuesday. The children, ages 6, 4 and 2, were in the truck when she walked around the back of it and it came out of gear and it struck her, Police Chief Ernest Steward Jr. said Wednesday.

She was run over by two wheels, he said.

A neighbor saw her lying in the middle of Knapp Street and called 911, Steward said. Lt. Joseph Sage, along with officer Troy Reed and Jay officer Dylan Rider, responded to assist. There were no adult witnesses to the accident, Steward said.

Rose sustained life-threatening injuries, he said.

Livermore Falls Fire Department set up a landing zone for LifeFlight at the former high school’s Griffin Field. NorthStar EMS ambulance took her to the helicopter, which took her to Central Maine Medical Center.

