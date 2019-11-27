For more than 50 years, Mt. Abram has been Maine’s premier family ski area. While retaining its old school vibe of fun and friendliness, Mt. Abram has stayed true to its roots.

Mt. Abram is comprised of 1,150 vertical feet, five lifts, 51 trails and two base lodges. There is terrain for all ability levels, including the Westside, with a separate base lodge and an expanded heated pavilion, chairlift, magic carpet and lessons available for families. The Main Lodge is home to the Loose Boots Lounge, which is full of live music, spirits, great beer and tasty food.

Mt. Abram is constantly working to improve snow-making capacity while expanding the existing trail network to improve quality of the slopes.

Mt. Abram has several signature events each season, including the Vertical Challenge, New England Tele Fest and much more. For more information, go to mtabram.com, and follow Mt. Abram Ski Area on Facebook and Instagram.

Mt. Abram prides itself on sustainability initiatives. It was the second ski area in North America to install E/V chargers. Mt. Abram won the 2012 Golden Eagle Award for Environmental Excellence, in part for installing 802 solar panels to offset the energy expenditure that facilitates snow-making. Airless snow-making technology has been installed to enhance the quality of snow that is produced and operates more efficiently than standard snow-making equipment. This next-level technology saves money, produces high-quality snow, and guarantees skiing and snowboarding regardless of natural snowfall.

