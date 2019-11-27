Charges

Lewiston

  • Forest Farnum, 33, of 22 Church St., on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release, 10:45 p.m. Tuesday at 325 Bartlett St.
  • Rebecca Koniak, 42, of 17 Mallison Falls Road, Windham, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at 325 Bartlett St.
  • Michael Spaulding, 63, of 51 McNamara St., on a charge of domestic assault, 1:17 a.m. Wednesday at that address.
  • Jessica Murhammer, 36, of 230 Bartlett St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 3 p.m. Wednesday on Pine Street.

Auburn

  • Mickey Melija, 24, of Bronx, New York, on a charge of misuse of identification, 7:01 p.m. Tuesday at Home Depot.
  • Jeremy Pinales, 22, of Bronx, New York, on a charge of misuse of identification, 7:01 p.m. Tuesday at Home Depot.
  • Gilbert Reyes, 21, of Bronx, New York, on a charge of misuse of identification, 7:01 p.m. Tuesday at Home Depot.
  • Samatar Iman, 20, of 205 Valerie Circle, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 2:14 a.m. Tuesday on Gamage Avenue.
  • Adonia Labbe, 41, of 76 Knox St., Lewiston, on a charge of theft, 5:31 p.m. Wednesday at 100 Mount Auburn Ave.

Androscoggin County

  • Brandon Edwards, 32, of 31 Water St., Richmond, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging driving with a suspended license, 3:03 p.m. Wednesday on Harris Hill Road, Poland.

Accidents

Auburn

  • Samatar S. Iman, 20, of Auburn, lost control of his car, crossed the centerline, drove over a curb and stop sign and crashing into a fence at 11:51 p.m. Tuesday at Lake Street and Gamage Avenue. The 2014 Ford, driven by Iman and owned by Fadumo Y. Omar, of Auburn, was towed. Damage to the fence was estimated at $500.
  • Spencer D. Hatch, 24, of Auburn, lost control of his pickup truck on ice and slid into a guardrail at 4:03 a.m. Tuesday on Washington Street south. His 2006 Chevrolet was towed.

