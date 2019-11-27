WGME — Wednesday will remain quiet for the first half of the day with little travel concerns but this changes by the evening. Rain should develop this evening and the western mountain region will experience some snow. That will be the rule through the overnight as well. Many communities that experience rain will end with a brief period of wet snow Thanksgiving morning, with most areas in Southern Maine not seeing much accumulation. By afternoon sun will make a return and wind will be the story. Northerly winds will gust over 30 MPH.

Most of the area is looking wet and not white Wednesday evening and night. Don't be surprised to see some wet flakes to end Thanksgiving morning. pic.twitter.com/OBK4BXrND2 — Charlie Lopresti (@CharlieWGME) November 27, 2019

Friday and Saturday will be bright but cool. Highs will will stay in the 30s. Our next chance for a storm will be Sunday night through Monday. That one will bring our best chance of putting snow down area wide.

Here's a look at when we expect precipitation to begin today. Expect a few inches of snow in the north while the south sees rain. It will be windy on Thursday with gusts to 30 or 40 mph, slowly diminishing through the weekend. The next storm arrives Monday! #mewx #nhwx pic.twitter.com/RIaDOGd9xL — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) November 27, 2019

