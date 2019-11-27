RUMFORD — Members of the local firefighters union provided four families with a complete turkey dinner for Thanksgiving.

Rumford Fire Department Lt. Mike Arsenault, president of Local 1601 of the International Association of Firefighters, said the nine union members voted to undertake the project. With the help of town General Assistance Director Tom Bourret and administrators at Mountain Valley Middle School, four families were selected.

Sam Cote, union secretary/treasurer, said, “What we do with all our fundraisers, like Pumpkin Fest and Hugs for Hailey, is about being seen giving back to the community. When they see us doing fundraisers and raising money, they don’t necessarily know what the money goes towards.”

She said part of the money goes toward union negotiations and legal counsel, as needed.

Arsenault said other union projects include donating to the American Legion to help sponsor students for Boys State and Girls State, Maine Adaptive Skiing at Sunday River in Newry, and assisting with Dixfield Discount Fuel’s annual Toy Drive.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: