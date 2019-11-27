Local classic rock band The Veggies will play Saturday, Nov. 30, at Fastbreaks in Lewiston. The music starts at 8 p.m. There is no cover charge. Fastbreaks is located at 1465 Lisbon Rd., Lewiston.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Encore
The Veggies to play at Fastbreaks
-
Encore
Hairy Pie to play at Mixers
-
Encore
CLT to present ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage’
-
Community Sports
Four athletes and three teams to be honored at St. Dom’s Athletic Hall of Fame induction this Saturday
-
News
Rain develops in Maine Wednesday evening with some snow in the mountains for Thanksgiving