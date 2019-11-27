Local classic rock band The Veggies will play Saturday, Nov. 30, at Fastbreaks in Lewiston. The music starts at 8 p.m. There is no cover charge. Fastbreaks is located at 1465 Lisbon Rd., Lewiston.

