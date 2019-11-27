After a day on the snow, there’s plenty of evening entertainment for families and singles in the Bethel area. Here are some of the options.

The Millbrook Tavern and Grille, downstairs at The Bethel Inn Resort, is the perfect place to unwind after a long day on the slopes and offers creative, comfortable food and drink at Bethel’s classic resort. The Tavern offers a daily happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m. with appetizer and drink specials, plus with an extensive menu of lighter fare, pizza, and hearty dinner entrees. Check out the weekly specials, including Pizza Night on Tuesday, Burger Night on Wednesday, and every Thursday night is Mexican Night with authentic Mexican cuisine, margarita and beer specials. The tavern is the perfect place to celebrate a special occasion or birthday, with larger groups and families welcome. There’s live entertainment on Friday and Saturday evenings and holidays, from soloists to nationally recognized bands. Great food, big screen HD TVs, pool table, video game room and a comfortable friendly atmosphere awaits. 21 Broad Street, Bethel (207) 824-2175 or www.bethelinn.com.

The Bethel Inn Resort also offers horse-drawn sleigh rides every Saturday and nightly over holiday weeks. Half-hour trips depart from The Bethel Inn Resort’s Millbrook Tavern and Grille starting at 5 p.m. Advanced reservations are required; call (207) 824-2175 for more information and reservations. Larger groups and families welcome. Come early or stay for dinner, enjoy comfortable fine dining in the Millbrook Terrace or the casual Millbrook Tavern and Grille. Make it an evening at The Inn, right in the heart of Bethel. Visit www.bethelinn.com for more information.

Suds Pub, located under the Sudbury Inn on Main Street in Bethel, features live entertainment on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. A local favorite is “Hoot Night” on Thursdays, where musicians, led by Denny Breau, from near and far strut their stuff in an open-mic format. The pub has 29 different beers on tap. A lighter fare menu is also available, including pizza, burgers and salads. Takeout is offered. (207) 824-6558 or www.thesudburyinn.com.

The Jolly Drayman English Pub at the Briar Lea Inn, 150 Mayville Road (Route 2). Recognized by Yankee Magazine’s “Best of New England.” AAA Approved. The Jolly Drayman offers classic pub food and gourmet pizza as well as British and Indian dishes. A unique selection of draft and bottled beers with a full bar is also available. Come in and relax in the evenings; there’s an assortment of games and cards to entertain you and your friends. On Thursday, it’s all the fish n’ chips you can eat. Pull up a pint and a stool. A place where friends meet friends, new and old. Have a drink by the fireplace. Family friendly. Private parties welcome. Just five miles from Sunday River. Delivery is offered Thursday through Saturday. Open Sunday through Thursday, 5 to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 5 to 10 p.m. Call (207) 824-4717 for the pub, (207)-824-1274 for the inn, or go to: www.briarleainn.com/

At Sunday River, the party continues long after the sun sets. The resort offers night skiing based out of South Ridge Lodge on mid-winter Fridays, Saturdays and select holiday nights. There are also fireworks scheduled throughout the season, best-viewed slopeside in front of the South Ridge Lodge or from the deck of the Foggy Goggle bar and restaurant located inside. Nearby, a lighted tubing and ice skating rink provide ample late-night weekend and holiday fun.

For families, The Black Diamond Family Entertainment Series offers special events throughout the winter, including magic shows and fire dancing performances.

Hungry for more? There are also several on-mountain dining (and drinking) options at Sunday River, including the resort’s popular restaurant Camp, which specializes in Maine comfort food done right, and the slopeside Sliders restaurant at the Jordan Hotel where you can watch snow cats roll by as they groom the trails for the next day.

To make getting around easy, all on-mountain facilities, including Sunday River’s two hotels, inn and youth lodge, plus its restaurants, activities, and base lodges, are serviced by a complimentary resort shuttle service. For more information on evening activities at Sunday River, visit at sundayriver.com.

Loose Boots Lounge and Restaurant at the Mt. Abram Base Lodge in Greenwood is open Thursday through Sunday during the ski season. Loose Boots Lounge is a great place for apres ski gatherings and offers a cozy atmosphere for friends and families. Restaurant offerings range from pub fare to entree selections, with everything made from scratch. Live apres music most Saturdays and many special events. Check mtabram.com, and follow Mt. Abram Ski Area on Facebook and Instagram to stay current.

