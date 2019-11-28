To the Editor:

The Rotary Club of Bethel would like to Invite all senior citizens (aka Young at Heart) to our upcoming Annual Senior Luncheon, scheduled for Tuesday, December 10 at the Locke Mills Legion Hall, with a complete ham dinner served at noon. Guests are encouraged to come as early as 11:30 to visit! All attendees will be provided with a gift compliments of the Rotarians.

If you are new to the area, and unfamiliar with the event, please know you are welcome! You are certain to meet new friends, enjoy a delicious meal, learn a little bit about what The Rotary Club of Bethel does, and open a gift as a small token of our friendship.

Ellie Andrews

The Rotary Club of Bethel

