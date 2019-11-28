To the Editor:

Here we are for another year, hard to believe time goes so fast with having such a long winter and short summer just seems that time gets away from us.

For us Christmas is a time of giving and sharing what we can. Our community has pulled together for 40 years now to make it all happen. We work with private donations of gifts and money to make this happen every year.

We do for the whole family, young and old alike as we all love Christmas. We make sure that they all have warm clothes (like hats & mittens, socks, PJs and jackets = boots sometimes) coloring books-crayons or colored pencils, games, toothbrushes-toothpaste, reading material, crosswords puzzles-word searches, something age appropriate for a toy, stuffies and some extras. We also send the wrapping items so that the parents can wrap and see what they are getting. As always the teenagers are the hardest to do for but we do our best to make it happen also. Every year we have elves that get together that makes something special like tied blankets one year another we did TV pillows, table runners and pillow cases.

Anyone that wants to help can either make a donation of gifts, money or adopt a child or family. We do not give out names but we will give you sizes, age and anything special that they may be looking for we have tried to keep the confidentially to the best of our ability. You may contact us through Christmas for Families %Nina Wheeler,

If you need assistance (and live in the SAD 44 district) to help make this a better Christmas, you just need to fill out an application which you can pick up at Maine Street Realty (there is a box just inside the first door) or a RED box at Nina Wheelers home by the porch, just fill it out and leave it in the box or mail it to Christmas for Families, 156 Barker Rd, Bethel, Me 04217. The other way is to call Nina at 207-836-3600 or e-mail [email protected] and leave a message and she will get back to you as soon as possible. Our goal this year to have all the gifts delivered by December 18—anyone that has not heard from us by then please call.

Please know that this is kept in confidence. We do call references to verify the circumstances.

We are having a Fund Raiser on Sunday December 8, 2019 at Jackson-Silver post 68 in Locke Mills, Me, there will be a food sale and raffles as well as Bingo doors open at 12noon and bingo starts at 2:00 p.m. the raffles will be drawn before the Bingo starts.



Nina Wheeler

Director Christmas for Families

Bethel

