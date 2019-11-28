AUBURN – Charles Fred Rancourt, 80, formerly of Lewiston, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at Clover Manor in Auburn.

He was born in Lewiston on Sept. 30, 1939, the son of Horace and Edna (Helms) Rancourt. He grew up in Lewiston and graduated from Lewiston High School. He married the former Judith A. Hallowell on June 29, 1968 in Lewiston. He was employed full time at Crest Shoe for many years until they closed their doors. He was also employed part time for many years at Central Maine Medical Center until going to full time when Crest Shoe closed.

Dad was an usher at St. Josephs Church in Lewiston for many years until moving to Lisbon Falls, where he then attended Holy Trinity Church. Later in his life, he became a member of the Knights of Columbus. His enjoyment in life was playing bingo with his friends at Montello Manor, where he had resided for the past ten years before moving to Clover in October due to his health.

Survivors include two daughters, Julie and her husband David Demers of New Gloucester, and Frances and her husband Anthony Fecteau of Minot; eight grandchildren, Laura, Kevin, Nicholas and Benjamin Ayer, Caitlin and Amber Demers, Brandon and Logan Laliberte; and 12 great-grandchildren. Besides his parents he was predeceased by his wife Judith Rancourt in 2013.

Charlies family would like to send heart felt thank you’s to the staff at Montello Manor, Clover Manor and Androscoggin Hospice for all the amazing care and support they all provided.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home, 253 Pine St., Lewiston, ME, 04240, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., with a Liturgy of the Word at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be at Broadview Cemetery in the Spring. Condolences and donations may be found at www.Albert-Burpee.com.

Donations may be made in his memory to:

Androscoggin Home

Healthcare & Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

