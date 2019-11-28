Charges

Lewiston

  • Nicholas Herrick, 39, of 13.5 Bartlett St., on a charge of domestic assault, 9:05 p.m. Wednesday at that address.
  • Muktar Aden, 20, of 22 Knox St., on a charge of refusing to submit to arrest, 12:10 a.m. Thursday on Knox Street.

 

police logs
