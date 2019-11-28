RUMFORD — The 2019-2020 Mountain Valley Rec Basketball League will commence on Sunday December 1 with 8 teams vying in this year’s rendition of local adult recreation basketball. During a 14 game regular season, games will be played at both Mountain Valley High School and Mountain Valley Middle School starting at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Playoffs will be single elimination format beginning March 9th with the championship on March 22.

The teams include Archies, Inc. of Mexico (combined with last year’s champions, The Hoopers), captain Brett Archibald, Ballers of Rumford (new team), captains Draven Finnegan and Mike Pare, Bessey Designs of Jay/Livermore, captain Jake Bessey, Bethel Bobcats, captain Ryan Kimball, E and E Awards of Dixfield (reorganized team), captain Cody St Germain, Jay, captain Levi Armandi, Hotel Rumford, captains JT Taylor and Tom Danylik, Wentworth Woodworking of Bethel (reorganized team), captain Spenser Glover.

Following the league championship, it will host the annual MV Rec Invitational Basketball Tournament the following weekend, March 27,28 and 29 with 3 divisions, A,B and Senior. The previous weekend, the league will also host the 3rd annual Women’s Rec Tournament, March 20-23rd.

Please visit our website, mvrbl.webs.com general information, articles and pictures. There is also a Face Book page with weekly information and discussion. For direct information, please contact league commissioner Eddie Paterson, [email protected] or 207-364-9352.

