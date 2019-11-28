Telstar Middle School Girls Basketball: The team traveled to Buckfield on Thursday November 21st and came away with a 45-27 win over the Buck. The Lady Rebels struggled to find the basket in the first quarter only scoring 3 points in spite of multiple scoring opportunities. they found their mark in the second by pounding the boards and scoring 17 more before the half. They came out of the half and continued to dominate the paint in the offensive end. The Rebel defense was excellent with the buck unable to reach double digits in any quarter. Mariah Palmer had multiple steals while Sarah Chase, Kyra Rose-Espinoza, and Stella Diaz kept the front court off balance with their quickness. Morgan Zetts led the scoring attack with 21 points as Karen Marshall had 10 points, Makenzie Eliot had 9 points, Kyra Rose-Espinoza had 3 points, and Mariah Palmer had 2 points. The team’s early season record is 2-0. Great game Ladies. The Lady Rebels will travel to Spruce Mountain on Monday.
Telstar Middle School Boys Basketball: The Rebels opened their 2019-2020 Basketball Season with convincing “team” wins over Monmouth and Buckfield MS November 19th and 21st at Telstar MS Gym. The boys jumped on Monmouth early and often taking a convincing 42 to 18 halftime lead eventually winning 58 to 41. The team was tenacious defensively in the first half with everyone contributing on the defensive side of play. Offensively, Kennan Sparks was on fire making 8 of 9 three point shots along with 7 of his teammates also factoring in the scoring column. Gavin Martin ended with 9 points on several tough drives to the hoop, and Mason Hamel playing in his first game for the Rebels adding another 8 to the cause.
Coach Pelletier
Telstar MS Boys Basketball completed the first week of the new Season with a win over Buckfield MS posting a final score of 60 to 31 to start the year at 2-0. The Team continues to play excellent pressure defense in the early season jumping out to a big lead at halftime. The Team continues to play unselfish basketball on both sides of the ball. Three players, Kennan Sparks, Gavin Martin, and Cruz Kimball leading the way with 17, 11,and 11 points respectively. The Team hits the road Monday at Spruce Mtn. MS for the first road test.
Coach Pelletier
