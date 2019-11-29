FARMINGTON — This year marks the 43rd Celebration of Chester Greenwood Day in downtown Farmington. On Saturday, December 7, the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce presents the annual celebration of Chester Greenwood, Farmington native and earmuff inventor. The theme this year is “Favorite Story Book Scene” so join the celebration and don’t forget to include earmuffs on your float! Many favorite events will be returning this year including the annual parade, gingerbread contest, craft fairs, historical open houses and polar bear dip.

Also returning this year is the “Taste of Farmington” event! Purchase a $5 passport and visit the participating local eateries on Chester Greenwood Day from 12 to 3:00 p.m., to enjoy a sample of the great food that downtown Farmington has to offer! Fourteen participating eateries include Thai Smile, The Roost, Tuck’s Ale House, Farmington House of Pizza, The Homestead, Java Joe’s, Determined Nutrition, UMF Beaver Lodge, The Orange Cat Café at Twice Sold Tales, Sweet Life Kettle Corn at Tranten’s Market, The Downtown Press Café, Wicked Good Candy, Mixed Up Kitchen and Dunkin Donuts. “Taste of Farmington” passports are available for purchase at the Franklin County Chamber office and County Seat Realty prior to December 7th. You can also purchase the passports on Chester Greenwood Day at the Chamber’s Chester Greenwood Day information booth in downtown Farmington in the parking lot by the old court house.

Chester Greenwood Day commemorative long sleeve t-shirts are available for $15 each. Purchase your shirt at the Franklin County Chamber office and County Seat Realty prior to December 7. You can also purchase the shirts on Chester Greenwood Day at the Chamber’s Chester Greenwood Day information booth in downtown Farmington.

The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce proudly presents Chester Greenwood Day! Any updates and changes to the schedule will be posted at the Chamber website www.franklincountymaine.org and on our Facebook page. For questions or more information contact the Chamber at 207.778.4215 or [email protected]

The schedule of Chester Greenwood Day festivities are as follows:

Fri., December 6

6pm Tree Lighting next to Franklin Savings Bank (219 Main St.). Santa, hot chocolate, popcorn and tentatively music.

Sat., December 7

8am-10am Thrifty Santa Toy Sale at Old South—235 Main Street. “Good as- new” toys at very affordable prices.

8am-1pm Cookie Walk & White Elephant Sale Henderson Memorial Baptist Church- 11O Academy St., Farmington. Purchase a hand-decorated coffee can and fill it up with a variety of homemade cookies.

9am-12pm 10th Annual Gingerbread House Contest at Bangor Savings Bank, Main St, Farmington. Free. Pre-register by contacting the Chamber. Drop off from 8:15-8:45am.

9am -6pm Rotary’s Festival of Trees at Farmington Community Center. Local musical groups throughout the day. Taste of Farmington passport drop off location. Live auction begins at 6PM.

9am- 10am The Smiling Goat Precision Jugglers will beat Twice Sold Tales giving instruction.

9am- 12pm Hot Cocoa and Popcorn at University Credit Union (UCU).

9am-3pm Franklin County Arts & Crafts Association Annual Craft Fair at the University of Maine at Farmington Student Center, Farmington.

9am-2pm American Legion Craft Fair 2 Floors of Crafts. Large Luncheon Menu.

10am -2pm Open Houses: The Titcomb House – (corner of Academy and High Streets) will be decorated for the season. Events are: Christmas Wreath Sales all day long. Displays include: Doll Collection, Isabel Greenwood’s Suffrage activities. The Octagon House- (Corner of Perham and Broadway) Light refreshments, Gould Family Displays, decorated for the season. Donations at the door accepted.

10am-12pm Coats for Kids Drop off gently used coats at Bangor Savings Bank beginning on Chester Greenwood Day.

10am Parade Line-Up at Mallet School in Farmington the Quebec St. entrance. Free! Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required. Theme is “Storybook Scene.” Prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place adult floats and 1st & 2nd overall youth organization float.

11am Parade Begins! Parade will occur rain, snow, or shine. Flag raising ceremony will take place at the courthouse after the parade.

11:30am-1:30pm Luncheon at Henderson Memorial Baptist Church- 11O Academy St., Farmington.

12pm-2pm Chester Greenwood Birthday Cake made by the Orange Cat Cafe served along with a snowflake-making table at Twice Sold Tales.

12noon-2pm “Coat & Cupboard” Select a clean, gently used coat from a large collection. Hats, gloves, mittens, snow pants, boots & blankets etc. Located in rear of building, 227 Main Street. Donations also accepted. Free hot chocolate and baked goods.

12noon -3pm “Taste of Farmington” Purchase your passport for only $5 & visit participating local eateries for delicious samples.

12:30 – 3:00 PM The Great Earmuff Bear Hunt. Starting at Farmington Underground, participants will receive a map/clue sheet. Kids 12 and under will make their way around town to different shops looking for teddy bears with ear muffs. When the hunt is completed, participants come back to Farmington Underground (where a hot chocolate bar will be set up) with their map/clue sheet and be entered into a raffle to win the BIG PRIZE! $2 per child.

1pm -3pm Open House – The Pierce House will have memorabilia pertaining to the Greenwoods on display. Old fashioned refreshments and cookie decorating.

3pm 32nd Annual Polar Bear Dip at the breakwater on Clearwater Lake, Industry. Dip if you dare!

6pm Rotary’s Festival of Trees Auction begins at Farmington Community Center. Drop off Taste of Farmington passports here.

6pm Farmington Historical Society Pie Social & Concert Pie Social at 6pm at North Church. Denny Breau Concert at 7pm. Reservations suggested.

