FARMINGTON — Eric and Barb Heath of Industry officially open the doors to a new unique shop filled with antiques, oddities and curiosities today, Friday, Nov. 29.

Sandy River Relics is located at 168 Broadway, behind Dick’s Barber Shop.

“We really like being here,” said Barb. “It is a great location and we’ve already had quite a welcome.”

The couple has an extensive background in antiquities. They used to own Creaky Floors, located in their barn when they lived in New Vineyard.

“Eric is the antique guy. He has an eye for it. I am really into the oddities,” said Barb. “We have antiques, but we really want to be known for the oddities. We like to repurpose and find unique uses for things.”

For instance, Eric topped the iron legs of an antique Singer sewing machine with a thick wooden slab to make a conversation piece table. In similar fashion, he attached an old ammunition crate to old school desk legs for a unique adjustable table with plenty of storage. An old lightning rod is now a coat rack.

“We also love hearing about how people find new uses for old objects,” Eric said.

Fly fishing baskets can be hung on bathroom walls and used for storage. Rare wooden crates can be stacked and used for bookshelves.

The evolving collection truly is a random display of items ranging from primitive to modern.

Old signs, antique tools and military memorabilia are tucked in with milk cans, nautical items and vintage store displays.

“If you or anyone you know is looking for a full-size gong, we have one,” Eric pointed out.

The couple hopes to cater to the entire community, not just the collector.

“We have things college kids might be interested in such as guitar picks, skateboard stickers and used music equipment,” Barb added. “There is something for everyone here. We had a five-year-old in here looking around while we were setting up. He loved it. It was cool watching what he was drawn to. He kept coming back to the board head hanging on the wall.”

“We love taxidermy,” Eric added.

The Heaths met 12 years ago when Barb signed on as backup singer for Eric’s band, Cadagan. They have been married for eight years and Barb is now lead vocalist.

Eric grew up in Farmington, Barb in Jay. “If she lived 5 miles further this way, she would have gone to Farmington schools and I would have met her a lot sooner,” said Eric.

The couple travels to auctions and estate sales to find the items they sell. In addition, consignments will be accepted, Eric said.

The shop will be open Tuesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, find Sandy River Relics on Facebook or call 491-8334.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: