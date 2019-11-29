FARMINGTON — The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce presents the 43rd celebration of Chester Greenwood Day in downtown Farmington.

The celebration will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and continue all day Saturday, Dec. 7. The theme is Favorite Story Book Scene.

Many favorite events will return this year, including the annual parade, gingerbread contest, craft fairs, historical open houses and polar bear dip.

Also returning this year is the Taste of Farmington. Purchase a $5 passport and visit the participating local eateries on Chester Greenwood Day from noon to 3 p.m. to enjoy a sampling of the food downtown Farmington has to offer.

Participating eateries include Thai Smile, The Roost, Tuck’s Ale House, Farmington House of Pizza, The Homestead, Java Joe’s, Determined Nutrition, UMF Beaver Lodge, The Orange Cat Café at Twice Sold Tales, Sweet Life Kettle Corn at Tranten’s Market, The Downtown Press Café, Wicked Good Candy, Mixed Up Kitchen and Dunkin’.

Passports are available for purchase at the Franklin County Chamber office and County Seat Realty prior to Dec. 7 or on Chester Greenwood Day at the chamber’s Chester Greenwood Day information booth in downtown Farmington in the parking lot by the old courthouse.

The schedule of Chester Greenwood Day festivities:

Friday, Dec. 6

6 p.m. — Tree Lighting next to Franklin Savings Bank (219 Main St.). Santa, hot chocolate, popcorn and, tentatively, music.

Saturday, Dec. 7

8-10 a.m. — Thrifty Santa Toy Sale at Old South, 235 Main St. “Good as- new” toys at very affordable prices.

8 a.m.-1 p.m. — Cookie Walk and White Elephant Sale, Henderson Memorial Baptist Church, 110 Academy St. Purchase a hand-decorated coffee can and fill it up with a variety of homemade cookies.

9 a.m.-noon — 10th Annual Gingerbread House Contest at Bangor Savings Bank, Main Street. Free. Preregister by contacting the chamber. Drop-off from 8:15-8:45 a.m.

9 a.m.-6 p.m. — Rotary’s Festival of Trees at Farmington Community Center. Local musical groups throughout the day. Taste of Farmington passport drop-off location. Live auction begins at 6 p.m.

9-10 a.m. — The Smiling Goat Precision Jugglers at Twice Sold Tales giving instruction.

9 a.m.-noon — Hot cocoa and popcorn at University Credit Union.

9 a.m.-3 p.m. — Franklin County Arts and Crafts Association Annual Craft Fair at the University of Maine at Farmington Student Center.

9 a.m.-2 p.m. — American Legion Craft Fair, two floors of crafts. Large luncheon menu.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. — Open houses: The Titcomb House at Academy and High streets will be decorated for the season. Christmas wreath sales all day. Displays include doll collection and Isabel Greenwood’s suffrage activities. The Octagon House at Perham and Broadway, decorated for the season, will offer light refreshments and Gould family displays. Donations at the door accepted.

10 a.m.-noon — Coats for Kids, leave gently used coats at Bangor Savings Bank beginning on Chester Greenwood Day.

10 a.m. — Parade line-up at Mallet School, the Quebec Street entrance. Free. Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required. Theme is Storybook Scene. Prizes for first-, second- and third-place adult floats and first and second overall youth organization float.

11 a.m. — Parade begins, rain snow or shine. Flag-raising ceremony at the courthouse after the parade.

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. — Luncheon at Henderson Memorial Baptist Church, 110 Academy St., Farmington.

Noon-2 p.m. — Chester Greenwood birthday cake made by the Orange Cat Cafe served, along with a snowflake-making table at Twice Sold Tales.

Noon-2 p.m. — Coat and Cupboard. Select a clean, gently-used coat from a large collection. Hats, gloves, mittens, snow pants, boots and blankets, etc. Located in rear of building, 227 Main St. Donations also accepted. Free hot chocolate and baked goods.

Noon -3 p.m. — Taste of Farmington. Purchase a passport for $5 and visit participating local eateries for samples.

12:30-3 p.m. — The Great Earmuff Bear Hunt. Starting at Farmington Underground, participants will receive a map/clue sheet. Kids 12 and younger will make their way around to shops looking for teddy bears with ear muffs. When the hunt is completed, participants come back to Farmington Underground where a hot chocolate bar will be set up. They will have their map/clue sheet and be entered into a raffle to win the big prize. $2 per child.

1-3 p.m. — The Pierce House will have memorabilia pertaining to the Greenwoods on display. Old-fashioned refreshments and cookie decorating.

3 p.m. — 32nd Annual Polar Bear Dip at the breakwater on Clearwater Lake, Industry.

6 p.m. — Rotary’s Festival of Trees Auction at Farmington Community Center. Drop-off Taste of Farmington passports there.

6 p.m. — Farmington Historical Society Pie Social at North Church. Denny Breau concert at 7 p.m. Reservations suggested.

Chester Greenwood Day commemorative long sleeve T-shirts are available for $15 each at the Franklin County Chamber office and County Seat Realty prior to Dec. 7. Shirts also available on Chester Greenwood Day at the chamber’s Chester Greenwood Day information booth in downtown Farmington.

Any updates and changes to the schedule will be posted at the chamber website www.franklincountymaine.org and on the Face Book page. For questions or more information, contact the chamber at 207-778-4215 or [email protected]

