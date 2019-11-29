This is in response to the Portland Press Herald story, printed in the Sun Journal Nov. 22, “Maine to mull providing a basic income to all citizens.”

Lordy, lordy, lordy. One small step for man, one giant one for socialism. I believe I remember Fidel Castro saying the same thing, but that’s history and we don’t teach that anymore.

That money the state wants to spend belongs to the people of Maine and those elected officials get that money by staying up late at night trying to come up with new ways to tax the citizens.

This would be a great way to create a welfare state and teach the public not to be so productive (but not as productive as the people under the dome in Augusta).

When it comes right down to it, the more social programs you have, the more dependents you have.

Dick Warren, Litchfield

