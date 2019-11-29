ESTERO, Fla. —Arizona State used a 12-0 run in the third quarter to break away from Maine and rolled to a 57-31 win over the Black Bears on Friday in the opening game of the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Maine (2-4) will next face Drake on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in the tournament. Maeve Carroll led Maine on Friday with nine points while Kelly Fogarty tossed in seven. Senior Blanca Millan scored two points before leaving the game with a leg injury late in the second quarter.

Taya Hanson had 13 points for Arizona State (4-1), while Jayde Van Hyfte and Eboni Walker each added eight.

(2) BAYLOR 77, (17) INDIANA 62: DiDi Richards scored 20 points and No. 2 Baylor (7-0) weathered a challenge from No. 17 Indiana (5-1) at the Paradise Jam tournament in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

LSU 58, (15) MICHIGAN STATE 56: Khayla Pointer had 13 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists and LSU (6-1) upset 15th-ranked Michigan State (5-1) in the Junkanoo Jam in Bimini, Bahamas.

(7) OREGON STATE 75, (19) MIAMI 53: Mikayla Pivec scored 21 points, Destiny Slocum added 20 and Oregon State (6-0) had little trouble beating Miami (4-2) in the opening game of the Miami Thanksgiving Classic in Coral Gables, Florida.

MEN’S HOCKEY

MAINE 5, ST. LAWRENCE 2: The Black Bears (8-5-2) took control with three goals in the span of 3:19 in the third period and handled the Saints (3-11-1) at Canton, New York.

Ryan Smith scored a short-handed goal for Maine to break a scoreless tie late in the second period, but Zach Risteau countered for St. Lawrence.

Then Maine surged in the third with goals by Ben Poisson, Adam Dawe and Eduards Tralmaks. Smith scored his second into an empty net with 21 seconds left.

Jeremy Swayman made 26 saves in goal for Maine

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(2) LOUISVILLE 71, WESTERN KENTUCKY 54: Jordan Nwora scored 25 points as No. 2 Louisville defeated Western Kentucky in Nashville, Tennessee, to remain unbeaten and make its case for the No. 1 ranking. There will be a new No. 1 team because top-ranked Duke fell at home to Stephen F. Austin 85-83 in overtime on Tuesday.

(5) MARYLAND 80, HARVARD 73: Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 17 of his 20 points in the second half to help No. 5 Maryland (7-0) overcome another slow start to remain unbeaten with a victory over Harvard (5-3) in the semifinals of the Orlando Invitational at Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

• Markus Howard and Marquette are crashing the final after Howard scored 51 points aand Marquette beat Southern California 101-79 and advanced to play No. 5 Maryland in the Orlando Invitational title game.

Howard set a tourney record for the second straight game after having a 40-point performance in a 73-63 victory over Davidson in the first round on Thursday.

(6) NORTH CAROLINA 78, (11) OREGON 74: Cole Anthony hit a driving layup and four key free throws in the final 64 seconds to help North Carolina hold off Oregon in the third-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas.

MICHIGAN 82, (8) GONZAGA 64: Isaiah Livers scored 21 points and Michigan (7-0) again overwhelmed a highly ranked opponent with its flowing offense to beat Gonzaga (8-1) in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas.

Jon Teske added 19 points and 15 rebounds for the Wolverines, who beat sixth-ranked North Carolina on Thursday and finished a memorable three-game run to the title by giving first-year coach Juwan Howard another marquee victory.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

MAINE 6, DARTMOUTH 1: Tereza Vanisova scored a pair of goals in the span of nine seconds and Liga Miljone scored on the power play as the Black Bears (7-6-2) opened a 3-0 lead and cruised past the Big Green (2-6-1) at Hanover, New Hampshire.

Amalie Anderson, Ida Kuoppala and Ida Press also scored in Maine.

Hannah Humphries stopped 22 shots for Dartmouth, while Carly Jackson recorded 16 saves for the Black Bears.

