LEWISTON — A special gathering to celebrate Central Maine Eucharistic Adoration at Rivier Chapel, and its 10 years of offering Catholics the opportunity for quiet prayer and contemplation with the Blessed Sacrament, is scheduled for 7-8:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, in Holy Cross Church, 1080 Lisbon St. All are welcome.

The Rivier Chapel is on the Baird Avenue side of the church and is open from 8 a.m. Thursday to 3 p.m. Saturday, 2-9 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

During adoration, a consecrated host, the real presence of Jesus Christ, is left exposed on the altar in a holder called a monstrance. Although it is not necessary to have the host exposed for adoration to take place, those who participate say it adds to the feeling of closeness to Christ. The chapel always welcomes new adorers.

The gathering Dec. 8 will be an evening of Taizé prayer and adoration with the Rev. Bob Vaillancourt, a native of Lewiston and pastor of St. Brendan the Navigator Parish in Camden. Taizé song is named after the ecumenical community founded by Brother Roger in Taizé, France in the 1940s.

Today, the Taizé community is made up of more than 100 brothers, Catholic and Protestant alike, coming from more than 25 nations. Prayers and songs are usually sung in many languages and include chants and icons from the Eastern Orthodox tradition. The music emphasizes simple phrases from psalms or other pieces of Scripture, often repeated over and over.

For more information about the gathering, call Connie at 207-784-2180 or Margaret at 207-783-0534. For more information about the chapel and the adoration schedule, call Prince of Peace Parish at 207-777-1200.

