The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will present the 39th Annual “Walk to Bethlehem” on Sunday, December 8th. Join friends and neighbors caroling through the snowy streets followed by a family-oriented Christmas presentation of music and drama highlighting the talent of local young people. The event ends with a traditional nativity pageant where a local family with a newborn will portray the holy family.

The “Walk” will begin at the Rangeley Inn at 5:30 PM with the reading of Caesar Augustus’ decree that all people must return to the city of their birth. The community is invited join in as costumed nativity figures lead the procession of carolers through the town. The Walk-ers reach the Church of the Good Shepherd at approximately 6 PM where the holiday program takes place. At the conclusion of the event, everyone is invited to share in the holiday spirit at the Reception held downstairs in the Undercroft.

The event is free to the public. To donate food for the Reception, please contact Millie Hoekstra at [email protected]