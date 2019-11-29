The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will present the 39th Annual “Walk to Bethlehem” on Sunday, December 8th. Join friends and neighbors caroling through the snowy streets followed by a family-oriented Christmas presentation of music and drama highlighting the talent of local young people. The event ends with a traditional nativity pageant where a local family with a newborn will portray the holy family.
The “Walk” will begin at the Rangeley Inn at 5:30 PM with the reading of Caesar Augustus’ decree that all people must return to the city of their birth. The community is invited join in as costumed nativity figures lead the procession of carolers through the town. The Walk-ers reach the Church of the Good Shepherd at approximately 6 PM where the holiday program takes place. At the conclusion of the event, everyone is invited to share in the holiday spirit at the Reception held downstairs in the Undercroft.
The event is free to the public. To donate food for the Reception, please contact Millie Hoekstra at [email protected]
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Bronx trio charged with identity fraud
-
The Rangeley Highlander
JOIN YOUR NEIGHBORS IN CAROLING AT “WALK TO BETHLEHEM” EVENT
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Cat steals animal control officer’s Thanksgiving dinner
-
Local Sports
Junior hockey: Kurapov has found his offensive game with the Thunder
-
New England
Study warns helmets don’t offer full protection on slopes