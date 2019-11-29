FARMINGTON — The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), in cooperation with the Franklin County Soil & Water Conservation District, welcomes all local residents with an interest in conservation practices on private agricultural lands and woodlands to participate in a Local Working Group meeting at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at the Farmington Municipal Building, 153 Farmington Falls Road.

The group will discuss local Franklin County natural resource priorities and provide recommendations on the prioritization and allocation of funds under the 202 Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP). USDA Funding for 2021: How Should the Money be Spent?

Agricultural producers, private woodland owners, members of environmental/watershed organizations or land trusts, professionals in soil, water, plant, wetland or wildlife sciences, and those familiar with agricultural and natural resource concerns in Franklin County are welcome to join the group for discussion and refreshments. Hosted by Franklin County Soil & Water Conservation District.

Anyone who requires special accommodations to attend the meeting or has any questions should contact Amanda Burton, NRCS District Conservationist at 207-860-7335 by Dec. 5 or Rosetta White at 207-778-4279.

