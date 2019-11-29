Catherine Jackson heads to the Maine Mall to shop every Black Friday, but this year was a little different.

When the Gorham woman arrived around 5 a.m., there were no big crowds like the ones she experienced in years past.

“It’s a lot slower,” she said as she waited for her daughter outside the Bath and Body Works store. “There used to be long lines, but now you get right in and right out, which is nice.”

National forecasts call for a solid, although not spectacular, holiday shopping season, which is traditionally launched with Black Friday sales. This will be the shortest season since 2013 because Thanksgiving fell on the fourth Thursday in November — the latest possible date it could be. That means customers will have less time to shop and retailers will have less time to woo them.

The National Retail Federation, the nation’s largest retail trade group, baked the shorter season into its forecast, but it says a bigger influence will be the strong job market and low level of unemployment. It forecasts that holiday sales will rise between 3.8% and 4.2%, an increase from the disappointing 2.1% growth seen in the November and December 2018 period that came well short of the group’s prediction, the Associated Press reported.

Last year’s holiday sales were hurt by turmoil over the White House trade policy with China and a delay in data collection by nearly a month because of a government shutdown. This year’s holiday forecast is above the average holiday sales growth of 3.7% over the previous five years, according to the Associated Press.

Bain & Co., an international marketing firm, forecasts sales to grow 3.8 percent from last year, just a tick below the five-year average increase of 3.9 percent. But a major part of that growth will be e-commerce and mail order sales, which Bain forecasts will grow by 15 percent over last year. In-store sales are expected to grow by a slower 1.6 percent, Bain said, although that’s a bit above the sales increase of 1.3 percent from 2017 to 2018.

At the Maine Mall Friday, Jackson said her husband now does most of his shopping online, while she still prefers to shop in stores.

“I’ve got to go out and touch things,” she said.

Jacqui Harris of Queens, New York, has the same approach to holiday shopping. But this year is her first Black Friday shopping experience.

Harris, who is in Maine visiting family, arrived at the mall at 3:30 a.m. and was surprised to find few lines and no big crowds.

“There’s probably not a crowd in Maine that could compare to New York,” she said.

More than a third of the stores in the mall opened at midnight, when long lines formed in front of Best Buy. By the time the rest of the stores opened at 6 a.m., Molly Wichenbach and her son David were running out of steam. They drove down to South Portland from Jefferson to shop – a special request from David, who was celebrating his 13th birthday.

“It hasn’t been that busy today. We haven’t seen any lines anywhere we’ve been,” Wichenbach said as she and her son lounged on a bench next to the carousel, which was lit up but sat still waiting for riders.

By 8 a.m., business was picking up in most stores and the hallways were becoming crowded with groups of shoppers. The line at Starbucks twisted through the shop and out into the hallway. In the food court, shoppers who had already been at it for hours took a break to eat pizza and burgers from the few restaurants open early.

Sisters Doreen Shurtleff and Diane Paterson of Lewiston were more festive than the average Black Friday shoppers. Clad in in matching Mrs. Claus outfits, they headed out for at midnight for a marathon shopping trip that will take them to Freeport, South Portland, Topsham and Augusta.

They started dressing in matching outfits for Black Friday about five years ago after Paterson found a snowman costume she couldn’t pass up.

“We’ve had people say they want to dress up and come with us,” Paterson said.

They’ve also had people ask if they work in stores and if Santa is nearby. But for Shurtleff and Paterson, it’s just a fun way to liven up their holiday shopping tradition.

“We don’t stop until we drop,” Paterson said before she and her sister disappeared back into the crowd.

