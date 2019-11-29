RUMFORD — The 2019-2020 Mountain Valley Rec Basketball League will commence on Sunday December 1st with 8 teams vying in this year’s rendition of local adult recreation basketball. During a 14 game regular season, games will be played at both Mountain Valley High School and Mountain Valley Middle School starting at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Playoffs will be single elimination format beginning March 9 with the championship on March 22.

The teams include Archies, Inc of Mexico (combined with last year’s champions, The Hoopers), captain Brett Archibald, Ballers of Rumford (new team), captains Draven Finnegan and Mike Pare, Bessey Designs of Jay/Livermore, captain Jake Bessey, Bethel Bobcats, captain Ryan Kimball, E and E Awards of Dixfield (reorganized team), captain Cody St Germain, Jay, captain Levi Armandi, Hotel Rumford, captains JT Taylor and Tom Danylik, Wentworth Woodworking of Bethel (reorganized team), captain Spenser Glover.

Following the league championship, it will host the annual MV Rec Invitational Basketball Tournament the following weekend, March 27-29 with three divisions (A, B and Senior). The league will also host the third annual women’s rec tournament, March 20-23.

Please visit our website, mvrbl.webs.com general information, articles and pictures. There is also a Facebook page with weekly information and discussion. For direct information, please contact league commissioner Eddie Paterson, [email protected] or 207-364-9352.

