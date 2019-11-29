PORTLAND — The Maine Public Relations Council is combining two of its annual events into one night of networking, education and celebration. Taking elements of the council’s yearly conference and awards, the event will include a workshop, refreshments and recognition of industry talent.

The session will take place from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the University of Southern Maine’s Abromson Center, 88 Bedford St. Admission will be $40 for members; $45 for nonmembers.

Attendees will be able to participate in an informational workshop in which two Maine agencies will present national client case studies of their award-winning campaigns. Participants will learn how Maine talent at Rinck Advertising and Marshall Communications achieved success with national clients, including Orvis and Pet Naturals of Vermont.

The evening will commence with the annual MRPC Golden Arrow Awards and Professional Achievement Awards Ceremony to celebrate the public relations talent in Maine. Among the awards to be presented are the Rising Star, Edward Bernays Lifetime Achievement and Midge Vreeland Public Service awards.

To learn more about this year’s conference, visit www.meprcouncil.org.

