PERU – Jane P. Austin, 94, of Peru passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at her home in Peru.

Born May 6, 1925, the only child of James Hayes Pulsifer and Marguerite Hollis Pulsifer, she lived in Canton, Maine. She graduated from Buckfield High School in 1943, then went on to Westbrook Junior College graduating in 1945.

She was employed by Stowell MacGregor in Dixfield where she met her future husband, William H. Austin whom she married November 2, 1946.

They built their home in Peru where they raised their three children. Jane worked in the offices of Dr. Makin and then Dr. Gallant. She also worked Rumford News and at the Victorian Villa Boarding Home in Canton.

She is survived by her son Atty. David Austin and his wife Louise of Rumford, daughter Barbara J. Thistle and her husband Larry of Auburn; granddaughter Hannah Jane and her husband Cameron Dubay of Orono; her special cat “Katie,”; two step grandchildren, Jeremy and Sara Thistle and their daughters Jayna and Brynn of Turner and Jessica and her husband Justin Smith and their son Nolan of Minot.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband William (1996); and son James (1984); as well as many relatives and friends.

At the request of the family there will be no funeral services. Graveside services will be held in the spring at the East Peru Cemetery.

