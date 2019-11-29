MECHANIC FALLS – Jeffrey A. Alanskas, 54, passed away on Nov. 25, 2019 at his home.

He was born on July 16, 1965 in Skowhegan to John R. and Phyllis (Therriault) Alanskas. He graduated from Fryeburg Academy. He was a Millwright working on turbines out of state.

Jeffrey enjoyed hunting, fishing, outdoor sports and playing pool. He was in a darts league in New Gloucester and played at the Mill House Pub in Mechanic Falls. Jeffrey enjoyed life to the fullest.

He is survived by his companion Tracy Bickford; his father; his sister Deborah Rolfe and husband Ricky, brother Steven and his wife Merideth, brother Dennis Greene and wife Maryann; stepchildren; step grandchildren, Kaylee, Oliver and Ethan; and aunts and uncles.

At Jeffrey’s request there will be no services. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 26 W. Dwinal Street, Mechanic Falls. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com.

