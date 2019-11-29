WATERFORD — The North Waterford Congregational Church will decorate the annual Peace and Love Tree on the front lawn of the church.

It will start with colored lights, but as people make donations in honor or in memory of loved ones, the tree slowly turns from Christmas colors to snowy white.

In the meantime, decorations with the names of the honored loved ones are hung on a tree inside the church. The white bulbs are $5 each and may honor as many loved ones as desired.

Send contributions with the names of the honorees to Milly Millett, 346 Bisbeetown Road, Waterford, ME 04088. Proceeds will help local people in need this winter and help send local children to camp next summer.

« Previous

Next »