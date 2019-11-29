WATERFORD — The North Waterford Congregational Church will decorate the annual Peace and Love Tree on the front lawn of the church.
It will start with colored lights, but as people make donations in honor or in memory of loved ones, the tree slowly turns from Christmas colors to snowy white.
In the meantime, decorations with the names of the honored loved ones are hung on a tree inside the church. The white bulbs are $5 each and may honor as many loved ones as desired.
Send contributions with the names of the honorees to Milly Millett, 346 Bisbeetown Road, Waterford, ME 04088. Proceeds will help local people in need this winter and help send local children to camp next summer.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
The Rangeley Highlander
RLRS Fall Sports Banquet
-
Maine
‘Everyone out of the building’: SUV crashes into Brunswick Prompto 10 Minute Oil Change
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Farmington Rotary’s Festival of Trees returns to Farmington December 7
-
Business
Report faults Portsmouth, 3 other public shipyards for aging equipment, late projects
-
Bethel
Sunday River skier treated for head injury after Friday morning fall