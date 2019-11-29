The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce its designation again this year as a “Neighborhood Champion” for the upcoming annual Small Business Saturday event on November 30, 2019. Small Business Saturday was launched by American Express in 2010 to support local shops that make our communities strong and to encourage people to Shop Small and bring more holiday shopping to small businesses. This year marks the 10th annual Small Business Saturday.

The Chamber will be the “welcome center” and will offer Small Business Saturday shopping totes, pens and other free items. Pick up a flyer featuring over 40 local participating businesses and enjoy the day visiting small businesses in Rangeley and Oquossoc.

Small Business Saturday is a wonderful opportunity to experience the friendly and personal service that distinguishes small businesses from the malls and big box stores and to find unique goods and services not available elsewhere.

Our local businesses know consumers have a choice when they shop and appreciate the business of every single customer throughout the year. Small Business Saturday is a special opportunity for our businesses to show their appreciation to all the folks who choose to “shop small”.

