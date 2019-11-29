On Wednesday, November 20th, high school student athletes were recognized at the Fall sports banquet. The Rangeley PTA and Booster club served dinner to athletes and their families.

Golf and soccer athletes were presented with team player awards. Some athletes were especially recognized for their participation. Sean Danforth presented Trevor Dolbier with the Coach’s Award in golf and Isabelle Whittier for Most Valuable Player. Luke Beaulieu was selected as East/West all star in golf. The golf team won the Class D East/West Division. Chip Smith presented the Varsity Girls Soccer awards including awards to Lauren Eastlack for Most Valuable Player, Olivia Pye for Best Offensive Player, Ellah Smith for the Clayton Philbrick award, Emily Eastlack for the Coach’s award, and Winnie LaRochelle for the Unsung Player award. Jim Ferrara presented the Varsity Boys Soccer awards to Brian Williams for Best Defensive Player, Charlie Pye for the Clayton Philbrick award, Kenny Thompson for Best Offensive Player, and Connor Irvine and Jimmy Hathaway for the Coach’s award.

In addition, Kenny Thompson, Charlie Pye, Lauren Eastlack, and Olivia Pye were selected as Class D East/West All Stars. Congratulations to all athletes!

Most of these student athletes will continue their athletic pursuits either on the ski slopes or on the basketball court. They would love your continued support as they excel in Winter sports.

« Previous