No quid pro quo? Does everyone understand the meaning of the word reciprocate? In his own words, our “stable genius” president asked the Ukrainian president to “reciprocate” a favor for him.
Many of President Trump defenders, or “Trumpists” (not actually Republicans), like the way he talks — in a plain manner. Any high school English teacher can explain that language as an example of the Latin “quid pro quo,” or this-for-that.
The only real question is if it is alright for a president to ask an alien country for help in an American election.
The GOP will not answer. The answer is quite plain — no.
Rudolph Ziehm, Sabattus
