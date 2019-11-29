No quid pro quo? Does everyone understand the meaning of the word reciprocate? In his own words, our “stable genius” president asked the Ukrainian president to “reciprocate” a favor for him.

Many of President Trump defenders, or “Trumpists” (not actually Republicans), like the way he talks — in a plain manner. Any high school English teacher can explain that language as an example of the Latin “quid pro quo,” or this-for-that.

The only real question is if it is alright for a president to ask an alien country for help in an American election.

The GOP will not answer. The answer is quite plain — no.

Rudolph Ziehm, Sabattus