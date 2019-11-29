NEWRY — A 52-year-old male skier fell Friday morning at Sunday River and was treated for a head injury, according to Karolyn Castaldo, director of communications at Sunday River Resort.
Castaldo says the man fell on Sunday Punch Trail, which is an intermediate trail, when the ski patrol team responded and assessed his condition. Castaldo says the ski patrol determined he should be transported by ambulance to an off-site facility for medical treatment.
Castaldo did not comment on the extent of the skier’s injury.
