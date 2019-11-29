AUGUSTA — The Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services and the VA Maine Healthcare System will co-host the state’s first Wabanaki cultural awareness training focusing on the service of Maine’s Native American veterans and service members Thursday, Dec. 5.

As part of the presentation, Donald Soctomah, tribal historic preservation officer for the Passamaquoddy Tribe, will speak on Maine Native American History and the role Native American veterans have had in the United States military.

“The bureau’s mission is to serve all of Maine’s veterans,” Sarah Sherman, director of strategic partnerships for Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services, said. “It’s our hope that by providing cultural awareness training to our community partners, we will be better able to serve our Native American veterans. We hope to use this event as an opportunity to give voice to a group of veterans who have proudly served their country.”

During the past few months, the Bureau has forged new partnerships with Native American tribes across the state in an effort to improve services and collaborate at veterans’ events.

The training will be held from 1-3 p.m. at the VA Maine Healthcare System, Theater (building 210). Following Soctomah’s presentation, there will be a screening of “Underground Cities — The Secrets of World War I,” a film recounting the early part of World War I and the Yankee Division of New England. A brief question-and-answer session will be held after the film.

To learn more about available resources for veterans and their families, contact the Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services at 207-430-6035 or visit www.maine.gov/Veterans.

