WEST PARIS — December events at the First Universalist Church of West Paris are announced. Worship services begin at 9 a.m. with refreshments afterward. All are welcome to attend.

Dec. 1, Communion of Gratitude: Led by the Rev. Fayre Stephenson, the annual cornbread communion will be a celebration of life’s gifts and an expression of gratitude for each other and all that gives joy, solace and comfort. All are welcome.

Dec. 8, Winter Prayers: The service will be led by guest speaker Jennifer Wixson, who will share some winter prayers she uses to go through the season. She is a Maine farmer and author who lives and writes from her home in Troy, where she and her husband raise Scottish Highland cattle, cranberries and honeybees. A former Quaker minister, Wixson has a master’s degree in divinity from Bangor Theological Seminary.

Dec. 15, Advent and the Art of Waiting: During the Advent Season Christians await the baby who brings the hope of peace on earth. The Rev. Fayre Stephenson will explore the art of waiting.

Dec. 22, Darkness and Light: The Rev. Laura Knittweis Carey will lead the service, which will include special music. Carey is an interfaith minister, ordained in 2011 through the Chaplaincy Institute of Maine. Her primary ministry is end-of-life support, which she does through her business, Heartsong Caregiving and Ministry Services. She has served as minister of the week at Ferry Beach.

Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, 5 p.m.: Traditional service of readings and carols, special music and participants from the congregation. The candlelight service will be led by the Rev. Fayre Stephenson.

Dec. 29, Joint service: The West Paris congregation will join the South Paris UU congregation for a worship service at 10 a.m. No worship service in West Paris.

For more information about the church and services, contact Marta Clements, 207-743-2143, [email protected], or Bob Clifford at 207-674-3442, [email protected] To learn more about the Unitarian-Universalist Association, visit http://www.uua.org/.

