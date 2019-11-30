The Farmington Recreation Department is excited to start registrations for the junior pro basketball program. The program is split into two co-ed age groups of children. All teams will play one game each Saturday. Division One is made up of 2-3rd graders who will have one practice per week either on Tuesday or Thursday at 5:15 p.m. Division Two consists of 4-6th graders who will practice twice a week on Monday’s and Wednesday’s at either 5:15 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. This program is meant to develop their skills, make new friends, and have fun, all while creating a love for the sport of basketball. Registration period is open until Dec. 13 and the cost is $30 for Farmington residents and $40 for non-Farmington residents.

Payment is due at the time of registration, and no registrations will be taken over the phone. Also, junior pro basketball is an in-house program, and in the interest of fairness, children who participate in other basketball programs will not be allowed to participate in junior pro basketball.

The program is also looking for volunteer parent coaches.

If you’re on the fence about volunteering consider this:

• Coaching only take a couple of ours a week

• All Practices are planned for you. The practice plan is given to you ahead of time with easily understood drills

and pictures for reference.

• The program provides game cards with a subbing template that makes creating equal playing time for your players easy.

• Program directors are present for all games and practices to help you with any questions or problem

For more information: Call (207) 778-3464 or Visit www.facebook.com/farmingtonrec

« Previous