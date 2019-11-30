MEXICO – Brandon L. Windover, 45, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at his residence in Mexico.Born in Rumford, Maine, on April 23, 1974, he was a son of Mark Ramsdell and Geraldine Day Windover. He was a graduate of Mountain Valley High School class of 1993. Brandon worked for North Country Steel as a welder. He was an avid Red Sox and New England Patriot fan and he also loved to hunt and fish.Survivors include his mother, Gerri Ramsdell of Rumford, his twin brother, James Windover and his wife, Cathy, of Rumford, a special niece, Riley Mae Windover of Rumford.Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at www.meaderandson.com.Funeral services will be private and held at the family’s convenience. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader & Son Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument services, 3 Franklin St., P. O. Box 537, Rumford, Maine, 04276.

