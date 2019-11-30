ESTERO, Fla. — Becca Hittner scored 30 points on 9-of-12 shooting as Drake beat Maine 94-62 in a women’s basketball game Saturday at the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Maine (2-5) played without leading scorer Blanca Millan, who was injured Friday night in a loss to Arizona State. The Black Bears announced Saturday night that Millan has a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee and will miss the rest of the season.

Kira Barra led Maine with 12 points. Maddy McVicar added 11 and Maeve Carroll had 10.

Drake improved to 5-2.

The Black Bears play their final game of the Showcase against Dayton at 11 a.m. Sunday.

BOWDOIN 66, MIT 40: Samantha Roy had 20 points and six rebounds as the Polar Bears (6-0) rallied past the Engineers (1-5) in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The Polar Bears outscored the Engineers 45-15 in the second half after trailing by four at halftime. Maddie Hasson added 17 points and five rebounds, while Megan Tan chipped in six points and five assists off the bench.

Paula Pieper led MIT with 15 points. Annika Sougstad added 10 points, seven rebounds, and three steals.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

COLBY 81, NEW JERSEY CITY 67: Matt Hanna scored 26 points to lead the Mules (6-0) past the Knights (3-2) in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Sam Jefferson added 20 points for Colby, while Noah Tyson posted a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Denzel Banks scored 22 points for New Jersey City. Sam Toney added 12 points and 12 rebounds.

MEN’S HOCKEY

MAINE 1, ST. LAWRENCE 1: Tim Doherty scored a power-play goal with 4:57 left in regulation as the Black Bears (8-5-3) tied the Saints (3-11-2) in Canton, New York.

St. Lawrence scored first on a goal by Jacob Neilsen in the first period.

Mitchell Fossier and Adam Dawe assisted on Doherty’s seventh goal of the season.

BOWDOIN 6, ALBERTUS MAGNUS 0: Christian Capello had a goal and an assist as the Polar Bears (2-3) rolled over the Falcons (0-6-2) in Waterville.

Kyle Jadatz and Thomas Dunleavy gave Bowdoin a 2-0 lead in the first period. Jimmy Duffy, Bradley Ingersoll, Ean Small, and Capello scored in the second period. Bobby Pearl had two assists.

Alex Zafonte had 28 saves for Bowdoin, while Thomas Walker and Pierce Diamond combined for 43 for Albertus Magnus.

UMASS-BOSTON 6, COLBY 3: Ethan Nitkin and Derek Caruso had two goals apiece as the Beacons (4-3) downed the Mules (2-3) in Waterville.

Chris Peters and Nolan Redler also scored for UMass-Boston. Velan Nandhamkumaran, Logan Clarke and Jacob Thousand scored for Colby.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 7, SOUTHERN MAINE 2: Ryan Bloom had two goals and an assist as the Nor’easters (7-2-1) beat the Huskies (2-6-1) in Biddeford.

Brett Mecrones added two goals for UNE, while Justin Dixson, Austin Morgan and Chad Merrell each had a goal. Adam Withers and Maverick Lynes scored for USM.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

DARTMOUTH 5, UMAINE 2: Five players scored as the Big Green (3-6-1) beat the Black Bears (7-7-2) in Hanover, New Hampshire.

Jennifer Costa, Bailee Brekke, CC Bowlby, Christina Rombaut and Catherine Trevors scored for Dartmouth.

Ida Press and Ally Johnson scored for Maine.

BOWDOIN 1, STEVENSON 1: Izzi Stoddard scored with less than five minutes left in the third period as Bowdoin (3-2-1) tied the Mustangs (4-2-2) in Boston.

Stevenson won a shootout to advance to the Codfish Bowl championship game.

Allyson Barlow scored for Stevenson.

