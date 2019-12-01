RUMFORD — Christmas in the Valley kicks off the holiday festivities with a craft fair Saturday and a parade and Festival of Trees a week later, on Dec. 14.

The CITV craft fair, sponsored by the River Valley Chamber of Commerce, takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mountain Valley High School, featuring 56 crafters.

A $1 donation at the door will help provide food baskets for families of Mountain Valley High School students.

Crafter registration forms are available by emailing [email protected] or by calling Cheryl at 364-3241.

Features include the always popular Cookie Walk, with 70 dozen available, and the Kid’s Corner (children’s games) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., under the supervision of a young adult’s group.

Kris Howes from Ink Maine will also be on hand and has something exciting planned for the kids that day.

The CITV raffle will be a gift certificate basket valued over $500. Tickets are $5. Stop by the Christmas in the Valley booth and purchase your tickets. If you want to get tickets but can’t go to the fair, stop by Erik Designs on Route 108 in Rumford and purchase them there.

Do not forget to get your tickets for the Chinese Auction where each crafter present will donate one of their wares to be raffled off.

The kitchen will be stocked with breakfast and lunch menu items for breakfast and lunch at the fair.

The parade, co-hosted by the Rumford Fire Department and the chamber, takes place on Dec. 14, rain, snow or shine. The theme for the parade is “Christmas Throughout the Years” (1940’s and up).

First and second place awards will be presented in two categories: non-profit/civic and commercial/business.

Judging starts promptly at 3:15 p.m. Entries will be judged on creativity, originality and how well they depict the theme. Banners will be placed in front of each of the winning floats so spectators will know who the winners are.

The floats will line up at the Hosmer Field Complex (enter on Tasker Avenue) with registration opening at 2:15 p.m. The parade will begin at 4 p.m., proceed up Hancock Street and through the rotary and end at the end of Congress Street in Veterans Park.

In the park, there will be caroling and a countdown to Santa lighting the Christmas Tree.

Santa will meet with the children at the Festival of Trees at 6 p.m. in the Rumford Falls Auditorium at the Town Hall.

There will also be a crockpot corner where you can get a bite to eat while enjoying the trees, wreaths and entertainment to be enjoyed by all.

For the Festival of Trees, families, businesses and non-profits are encouraged to decorate a Christmas tree for this event. All lit trees must have LED lights.

They will be voted on for most festive, crowd favorite and most original by the general public. The winner will receive a small gift and bragging rights for having the best tree.

New at this event will be decorated wreaths, which will be raffled off at the end of the evening.

Tickets for the wreaths will be $1 for one chance, six for $5 or 15 for $10. All proceeds from this event will go to Beautify Rumford.

There will be a Kid’s Corner this year. Instructors will be helping the children make an ornament.

Free cocoa and cookies will be on hand for everyone.

Set up time for the trees is during business hours from Dec. 9-13. Bring your decorated wreath to the auditorium from noon to 2 p.m. on Dec. 14.

Registration forms for a tree or wreath are available through the River Valley Chamber.

Completed registration forms can be returned to Cheryl at the satellite Chamber office at Erik Designs on Route 108.

For more information, email Stephanie at [email protected], or call Cheryl at the chamber at (207) 364-3241.

