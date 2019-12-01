Two Millinocket men were rescued on the Penobscot River on Saturday after getting stuck on the ice in a motorboat.
Hunter Cote, 18, and his uncle, Jason Hartley, 42, were trying to cross the river around noon for a hunting trip when their 14-foot aluminum boat grounded on thin ice, game wardens say.
The ice was too thin to walk on, yet too thick to break with the boat. Still, the motorboat was towing a canoe, which Cote used to get to shore.
Cote started to pull Hartley in with a rope, but then it broke. Hartley drifted down the river and into rapids before getting stuck in another ice floe.
Game wardens Andy Glidden and Ron Dunham responded to the scene with a hovercraft, which can move over ice.
The wardens rescued both hunters, who did not need medical treatment, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.
Both Cote and Hartley were wearing lifejackets.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Business
Trump says he will reimpose steel and aluminum tariffs on Brazil and Argentina
-
Encore
Maine Music Society Chorale will present Heritage Holidays concert
-
Nation / World
Don’t stick your fingers in the snowblower
-
Connections
Winthrop High School lists honor students for first quarter
-
Connections
Community briefs