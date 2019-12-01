SABATTUS – Kyle Conrad Smith, 34, of Sabattus lost a long but courageous battle with an illness on Nov. 22, 2019.

He was born on August 29, 1985 in Lewiston to Sandra Dube and Brian Smith. Kyle shared this birthday with his twin sister, Amber, and their grandfather, Conrad Dube.

Kyle was an avid mechanic and could fix any small engine. When he was in good health he enjoyed being employed for his uncle at Glen Dube Excavation Inc. in Sabattus.

He enjoyed the outdoors, and loved snowmobiling, four-wheeling, fishing and ice fishing.

He leaves behind a daughter Breanna and two sons, Talon and Logan; two older sisters Christine and Julie Smith, both of Sabattus, his twin sister Amber Smith of Boothbay, and two younger sisters, Erika Jordan of Virginia and Cassandra Deguisne of Arkansas. He will also be deeply missed by his many nieces and nephews, James, Tabitha, Jared, Trevor, Javen, Jaden, Bri-Lee and Chase.

Kyle was predeceased by a sister, Brandy Smith; and his grandmother, Annie Dube.

Services will be held on Dec. 3, 2019 at Funeral Alternatives, 25 Tampa St. Lewiston. A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m., immediately followed by a celebration of Kyle’s life until 8 p.m.

